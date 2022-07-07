Apply now Job no: 498133

An exciting opportunity has opened up for an Advocacy Campaigns Lead to join our team at World Vision Australia. This is a permanent full-time opportunity based at our Burwood East office or possibly Sydney office, NSW.

The Advocacy Campaigns Lead exists to help bring about more just and equitable systems in Australia and around the world through public advocacy campaigns on behalf of World Vision Australia (WVA), on issues such as First Nations education/justice and children’s wellbeing, among others. You will create opportunities for both new and existing supporters to become involved in issues-based campaigns for the benefit of the world’s most vulnerable children.

This is a First Nations-identified position. Applicants must be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.

Reporting to the Head of Policy & Advocacy you will be responsible for;

Co-create, manage and implement creative, engaging and inspiring public advocacy campaigns to shift public and political attitudes and behaviours on behalf of World Vision Australia.

You will frame campaigns, developing narratives and maintain consistent messaging, creating, inspiring or curating innovative campaign content that keeps audiences engaged and builds momentum for systemic change.

You will work across teams and functions, including policy, advocacy, government relations, marketing, programming teams and others, as part of a collaborative approach to building campaigns.

Conduct desktop research on public opinions and existing environment surrounding relevant policy issue/s

Consult with experts to form best possible insights into the issue: the problems, solutions, decision makers, potential advocacy pathways to creating change, risks, etc.

Develop resource kits, as required, for internal and/or external partners coupled with set up and support governance of the campaign with internal and/or external stakeholders.

Monitor and evaluate campaign progress by developing and tracking campaign metrics, creating reports, and identifying lessons to further evolve the campaign and inform future decisions.

Your skills and experience will include:

A passion for changing lives and tackling the big issues together with a talented team of advocacy experts.

High level of interpersonal skills with the ability to produce clear and accurate communications that are appropriate for their intended audience

Ability to work positively and effectively as part of a collaborative work team

Experience in advocacy, including running or contributing to successful campaign planning/management.

Some understanding / experience working in Federal and or State/ Territory politics

Advocacy on international development issues, children’s issues and/or First Nations issues is preferable, but not required

Working for World Vision means you are making the world better

It’s not every day that a job comes along that lets you change the world. Working for World Vision means looking forward to turning up at work because you know you’re about to do something meaningful. It means working with 35,000 staff and 3.3 million supporters in 100 countries who will stop at nothing to help children live better lives. Join a team that is bold and courageous, and where job satisfaction goes beyond financial reward.

The selection process

For your information, the interviews will start immediately, and the role may be filled before the closing date.

We embrace diversity, employing people from a variety of cultural and religious backgrounds. We take our Safeguarding responsibilities seriously and we are committed to providing an environment that is safe for children. Our stringent recruitment procedures make sure the safest and most suitable people work with the children in our programs. All successful candidates will undergo a criminal record and Working with Children check prior to employment. We provide our staff and volunteers with ongoing supervision, support, and training in their work with vulnerable children and their families. World Vision Australia participates in the Inter-Agency Scheme for the Disclosure of Safeguarding-related Misconduct in Recruitment Process within the Humanitarian and Development Sector.

Who we are

World Vision is a Christian organisation that empowers everyday Australians to create meaningful change for children through relief, development, and advocacy work.

We offer great benefits such as salary packaging, flexible work arrangements, free-onsite parking and an onsite café.

For more information on World Vision and the work we do, please visit our website: https://www.worldvision.com.au/about-us